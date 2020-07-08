On Saturday 18th July Aldi will kick off its ‘Entertainer’ edition of Special Buys, which will include a 65-inch 4K UHD Android TV from Bauhn for $699, as well as a range of TV accessories.

Aldi is selling this Bauhn TV for $100 less than they did last year. Powered by Android software, this 65-inch TV has numerous built-in apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, and Twitch.

It comes with a smart Bauhn remote, which integrates with Google Assistant, allowing users to navigate their TV via voice commands if they wish.

Aldi is also selling the new, popular style of detachable soundbars for $129.

This soundbar can function as one single unit (sitting underneath your TV), or it can be split in half for a surround sound layout. It has 100W RMS output, Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a remote control.

The $69.99 TV wall bracket can mount a TV onto a flat wall or at the corner of the room for easy, multiple-angle viewing (with 120° pan motion). The tilt angle is also adjustable.

Made of tough steel, the bracket has a max load of 50kg and can fit most TVs up to 70 inches. It also supports up to 800 x 400 mm VESA hole pattern.

Aldi will be offering a smaller TV as well – a 40-inch FHD TV that supports the Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Videop apps for $319.

In terms of earphones, Sony’s WIC310 wireless earphones will be on sale for $39.99. These have Bluetooth connectivity, a connector strap that sits behind the neck, up to 15 hours of battery life, magnetic earbuds, hands-free calling, and voice assistant compatibility.

Other products in the Entertainer Special Buys include an outdoor antenna kit ($49.99); smart outdoor camera with Full HD ($99.99); an unlocked Nokia 2.2, 16GB smartphone ($119); four-way surge protector ($24.99); cable and powerboard tidy unit ($11.99); and entertainment unit.

These products will only be available while stocks last. Aldi also provides a 60-day satisfaction guarantee returns policy.