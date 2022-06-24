Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

It seems that Amazon has decided that it would be great if their virtual assistant, Alexa, sounded like your dead grandmother.

The retail giant is working on a rather creepy new system that will let Alexa mimic any voice based on less than a minute of speech audio.

This technology was announced at a conference held in Las Vegas yesterday, with a video that showed a child asking “Alexa, can grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?”

Rohit Prasad, an Amazon senior VP said the goal is to “make the memories last” considering “so many of us have lost someone we love”.

This seems like a very strange way to hold onto the memory of a loved one – to ask them what time a movie screening starts at the Hoyts.

Prasad assured conference goers that the goal is “not to be confused with the all-knowing, all-capable, uber artificial general intelligence,” and they are after “generalisable intelligence.”

 

728 x 90 1 Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
Uniden PRO 728 x 90 Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
Suunto 728X90 Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
728x90 3 Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
728x90 Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
4Square clarity ad 1 Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
SPORT TW Banner Conversion EN 728x90 1x Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
G415 SmartHouse 728x90 v2 Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
220524 SAV 4square May leaderboard Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
1 Alexa Will Soon Sound Like Your Dead Relatives
Previous Post

Philips All-In-One Projector Gives 120-Inch Clear Pictures

Fitbit Will Assign You An Animal Based On Your Sleeping Habits

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung & Microsoft Tango To Take On Google, Apple
Samsung Galaxy Buds Earphones Leaked
IFA 2019: LG To Roll Out New Connected Home Platform