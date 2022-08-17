Alienware Holds Your Headphones With Its Latest Monitors

Alienware has announced the released of two new gaming monitors that sport high refresh rates and the answer of where to neatly rest your headphones.

Both displays have been designed by the Dell owned gaming brand to free up desk space with smaller, neater bases and headset stands that slide away neatly into the side of the screen.

The flagship of the new range is the not so intuitively named AW2723DF, a 27-inch IPS display with up to a QHD (1440p) resolution and a 240Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) that can be overclocked to a whopping 280Hz.

Thanks to it’s DisplayHDR 600 certification, full sRGB colour space a creator mode that delivers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, users can expect incredibly accurate colour, making it perfect for video and photo editing alongside gaming.

As Alienware products usually do, the 27-inch model looks the part too, sporting a glowing ‘27’ on the back alongside a ‘spacey’ white finish and a sleek curved base.

Whilst the 25-inch model (the AW2523HF) ditches the gamer-oriented good looks for a simple matte black finish and a distinct lack of glow, it’s hardly a slouch.

The IPS display of the smaller screen boasts a FullHD (1080p) resolution with a 360Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum.

The 25-inch model also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, as does the 27-inch model, which gets Nvidia G-Sync certification as well.

Both monitors have two HDMI 2.0 Ports, Tybe-B USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream and four USB-A downstream ports, headphone and line out jacks and a DisplayPort 1.4 port.

The two new monitors fill the gap for those looking for great basic displays for competitive gaming that work with small spaces.

Pricing and availability for Australia is yet to be revealed.