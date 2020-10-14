Apple has wrapped up its highly anticipated Hi, Speed event, where the tech giant unveiled four new iPhone 12 models, a HomePod mini and new wireless charging MagSafe options for the 12.

The virtual event was expected to also be the launchpad for Apple’s audio products including a pair of over-ear headphones, but the company decided to shine the spotlight on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini

In the last few years of Apple reveals, the company has launched three versions of a new iPhone generation. This year, Apple revealed four models for the iPhone 12 – the 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 mini.

The iPhone 12 price starts from $1,399 and is 5G enabled. It’s packed with innovative features, such as an A14 Bionic chip, an advanced dual-camera system, and a Super Retina XDR display with the Ceramic Shield front cover. At 6.1-inches, the iPhone 12 features a sleek new flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure.

It also has a Super Retina XDR display that stretches further to the edges, with systemwide color management for industry-leading colour accuracy. It delivers a 2 million-to-1 contrast ratio for true blacks, and an immersive HDR viewing experience for high-definition video, photos with more detail, and nearly twice the peak brightness of iPhone 11.

Moreover, iPhone 12 boasts an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, and are protected against everyday spills, including coffee and soda.

The compact, 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini – which is priced from $1,199 – is the thinnest 5G smartphone on the market, according to Apple. It is packed with all the same premium features as the iPhone 12 on a smaller screen. Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and red.

Next is the iPhone 12 Pro ($1699) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1849). At 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches respectively, both models boast a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back.

Each also feature a Super Retina XDR display with systemwide colour management for industry-leading colour accuracy, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels.

Camera-wise, the iPhone 12 Pro has the new seven-element lens Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest ever on an iPhone, for 27 percent improved low-light performance in photo and video. iPhone 12 features the new ƒ/1.6 aperture Wide camera boasts a 47 percent larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels for a massive 87 percent improvement in low-light conditions. It also includes the expansive Ultra Wide camera and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera for increased flexibility with closer shots and tighter crops. Combined, this system offers 5x optical zoom range.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders start at Apple and retailers this Friday October 16, with the devices on sale the following week, Friday, October 23.

The new iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are on sale from November 13.

Notably, Apple has decided to stop including headphones and a wall charger in the iPhone 12 models and only a USB-C to Lightning cable will be in the box.

HomePod Mini

Apple did satiate some of the audiophiles with the introduction of the HomePod mini, a spherical speaker which is reminiscent of the Amazon Echo Dot.

As with the larger HomePod model, the mini has touch controls on the top, has built-in Siri and is powered by an S5 chip.

It comes in two colours, space grey and white, and is priced at $149 – the same price as its rival the Google Nest speaker. The HomePod mini will be available for pre-order on November 16.

Coming later in the year will be Apple’s promised support for third-party music platforms, including Pandora, Amazon Music, and iHeartRadio — but not Spotify.

MagSafe Wireless Charging

Apple has upgraded its MagSafe wireless charging pads for the iPhone 12 models. There will be two versions, the MagSafe Charger for charging one device and the MagSafe Charger Duo for charging two at a time, including a spot to charge the Apple Watch.

Apple’s iPhone 12 cases will also be compatible with MagSafe wireless charging.

The MagSafe iPhone Charger ($65), Leather Wallet with MagSafe ($89), MagSafe Silicon Case ($79), and MagSafe Clear Case ($79) will also go on sale this Friday.