Hibernation is a tough gig, kids at home, communication via mobile and video conferencing for work and to stay in touch, then there is the need to exercise and this has led to a surge in demand for fitness trackers and a host of personal tech gear.

In our latest SmartHouse ‘Hibernation’ special we take a look at the gear that will come in really handy due top the outbreak of COVID-19.

We take a look at the latest in buds and over ear headphones from the likes of Samsung and JBL as well as Panasonic.

For those stuck at home we show you what is coming in the form of the new Belkin speaker that charges and has audio technology from leading French sound Company Devialet built in.

We take at look at the new MSI 1oth Gen notebook which is ideal for video calls and gaming.

Also coming soon is a new TCL 5G Link Hub.

This Hibernation issue also includes the biggest coverage we have ever done on fitness trackers, digital watches, the best apps to track golf which is still a legal COVID-19 sport.

We look at the sports gear as well as the best fashion gear along with the latest in network speakers.

Also, inside is a review of the new Samsung and Motorola folding phones as well as the all new Suunto & Finish action watch.

All you need to do to get your free version of this100+ page publication is click the below link.

The publication will also go live at JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys shortly.

Click here to view SmartHouse publication