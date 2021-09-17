All The Info About Google’s Pixel 6 Phones

Australians didn’t get a chance to play around with the Google Pixel 5a, with parts shortages and supply chain issues meaning that it was only available in Japan and America.

The Google Pixel 6 series is coming soon, and hopefully we will see these land in Australia. While we don’t know the release date or availability, that’s about all google have managed to kept secret.

Whether these are controlled leaks to build hype (there is an official promo video, after all) or just the results of having hundreds of employees in the know, it’s getting people pretty excited – especially considering the lack of a leap in the iPhone 13.

The series will initially have just two models: the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pro will sport a huge 6.71-inch display, with the Pixel 6 getting a 6.4-incher. The Pro will have a 120Hz display with a resolution of 1440×3120, while the Pixel 6 will have 90Hz refresh rate, 1080×2340 resolution, and support for HDR10+.

It will also have a fingerprint scanner – the first Google phone to have this feature.

Both phones will have 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor for the main camera, 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide and Sony IMX586 4x telephoto cameras.

Material You will be best on #Pixel6. The colors, the camera, the form, and what’s on the screen all work together in a single, fluid experience. (9/13) pic.twitter.com/K6BRF9ZKEY — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

The front facing camera will be upgraded from 8MP to a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor.

The processor will be Google’s in-house Tensor chip, which the company has spend quite a lot of time promoting, and Samsung’s Exynos 5123 5G modem.

Storage will top out at 512GB with 12GB RAM for the Pro, and 256GB/8GB for the flagship.