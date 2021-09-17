All The Info About Google’s Pixel 6 Phones

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Australians didn’t get a chance to play around with the Google Pixel 5a, with parts shortages and supply chain issues meaning that it was only available in Japan and America.

The Google Pixel 6 series is coming soon, and hopefully we will see these land in Australia. While we don’t know the release date or availability, that’s about all google have managed to kept secret.

Whether these are controlled leaks to build hype (there is an official promo video, after all) or just the results of having hundreds of employees in the know, it’s getting people pretty excited – especially considering the lack of a leap in the iPhone 13.

The series will initially have just two models: the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pro will sport a huge 6.71-inch display, with the Pixel 6 getting a 6.4-incher. The Pro will have a 120Hz display with a resolution of 1440×3120, while the Pixel 6 will have 90Hz refresh rate, 1080×2340 resolution, and support for HDR10+.

Screen Shot 2021 09 17 at 11.31.46 am All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones

It will also have a fingerprint scanner – the first Google phone to have this feature.

Both phones will have 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor for the main camera, 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide and Sony IMX586 4x telephoto cameras.

The front facing camera will be upgraded from 8MP to a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor.

The processor will be Google’s in-house Tensor chip, which the company has spend quite a lot of time promoting, and Samsung’s Exynos 5123 5G modem.

Storage will top out at 512GB with 12GB RAM for the Pro, and 256GB/8GB for the flagship.

 

en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
ALOGIC 728x90 1 All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
TWS Ear in 728x90 All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
728x90 Leaderboard All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
HAR0532 SHCHnews BT 728x90 All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
Antiglare 728x90 All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
728x90 All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
728x90 All The Info About Googles Pixel 6 Phones
Previous Post

REVIEW: MSI GS76 Stealth – There’s No Hiding This Dragon

Apple TV Update Brings Spatial Audio

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

You Can Now Ask Google When The Next AFL Game Is
in 'News'
Nikon D6 Flagship DSLR Hits Oz In March
in 'News'
Skype Brought Down By “Global Incident”
in 'Content and Downloads'