All The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Details Are Here

Microsoft is announcing its long-awaited Surface Pro 8 model next week, along with a bunch of other Surface products, but as is often the case in the tech world, information regarding what we can expect has leaked online ahead of the official announcement.

The Surface Pro 8 will ship with a new 13-inch, 120Hz display with two Thunderbolt ports, an Intel processor, and Windows 11.

Microsoft is holding a Surface hardware event this Wednesday, September 22, (1pm, Thursday, AEST) and is expected to announce the Surface Go 3, Surface Book 4, the new Surface Duo, and Surface Pro X – along with the Surface 8.

 

