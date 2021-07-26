All The Video Game Songs Played In Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

Friday night’s Opening Ceremony for the long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was a more subdued affair than previous years, for obvious reasons.
But gaming fans may have noticed that a number of classic and modern gaming soundtracks were used throughout the opening ceremony, including legendary Japanese creations like Sonic The Hedgehog, Chrono Trigger, and the Final Fantasy series.
Here is the full list, in order:
- Dragon Quest “Introduction: Lotto Theme”
- Final Fantasy “Victory Fanfare”
- Tales of Series “Sley’s Theme-Guru-“
- Monster Hunter “Proof of Hero”
- Kingdom Hearts “Olympus Coliseum”
- Chrono Trigger “Frog Theme”
- Ace Combat “First Flight”
- Tales of Series “Royal Capital-Dignified”
- Monster Hunter “Wind of Departure”
- Chrono Trigger “Robo’s Theme”
- Sonic the Hedgehog “Star Light Zone”
- Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer) “eFootball walk-on theme”
- Final Fantasy “Main Theme”
- Phantasy Star Universe “Guardians”
- Kingdom Hearts “Hero’s Fanfare”
- Gradius (Nemesis) “01 ACT 1-1”
- NieR “Inishie no Uta”
- Saga Series “Makai Ginyu Poetry-Saga Series Medley 2016”
- Soul Caliber “The Brave New Stage of History”