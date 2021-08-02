Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards

Smartphones, News, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

The 2021 WhistleOut awards, which focus on consistency and value for money in telcos and devices, have given top honours to Amaysim, Tangerine Telecom, Oppo, and Apple.

Amaysim won Mobile Provider of the Year, Tangerine Internet Provider of the Year, and Apple Phone of the Year for its iPhone 12.

Though Apple picked up three awards for the iPhone 12 range, Chinese company Oppo took out Phone Manufacturer of the Year for the third year running, with WhistleOut citing its “range of quality device options at all price points”.

GadgetMatch 20190224 MWC 2019 OPPO 10x Lossless Zoom 02 Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards

According to WhistleOut Publisher Joseph Hanlon, providers consistently need to offer the best value on the market in order to claim an award.

“Both Tangerine and amaysim won four separate awards, highlighting their value to consumers. People looking for a new NBN deal should see what Tangerine has to offer. Its approach of providing simple and affordable plans meant it nearly secured a clean sweep of all our NBN categories.

“Amaysim shows a similar story. It’s one of Australia’s most highly regarded mobile providers and has won multiple WhistleOut Award categories back-to-back. This speaks volumes about amaysim’s commitment to providing consumers with value and choice,” he said.

WhistleOut, founded in 2008, is a comparison service focusing on telecommunications products, and claims to have almost two million users per month in Australia, the US, Canada, and Mexico.

728x90 Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
ARL0433 Arlo VDB WF Banner A 728x90 V3 scaled Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
Banner Shyla 728x90 Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
LB 728x90 Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
728 x 90 Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
HAR0532 SHCHnews REF 728x90 Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards
Previous Post

Apple TV App Glitch Means Some Films Play Without Sound

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Quad Artera Preamp Returns With Tilt Control
in 'Sound'
Line Joins Voice Assistant Party With Clova
in 'News'
2017 Google Pixel Could Be Available In XXL
in 'Smartphones'