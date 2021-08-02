Amaysim, Tangerine, Oppo, And Apple Win Big In WhistleOut Awards

The 2021 WhistleOut awards, which focus on consistency and value for money in telcos and devices, have given top honours to Amaysim, Tangerine Telecom, Oppo, and Apple.

Amaysim won Mobile Provider of the Year, Tangerine Internet Provider of the Year, and Apple Phone of the Year for its iPhone 12.

Though Apple picked up three awards for the iPhone 12 range, Chinese company Oppo took out Phone Manufacturer of the Year for the third year running, with WhistleOut citing its “range of quality device options at all price points”.

According to WhistleOut Publisher Joseph Hanlon, providers consistently need to offer the best value on the market in order to claim an award.

“Both Tangerine and amaysim won four separate awards, highlighting their value to consumers. People looking for a new NBN deal should see what Tangerine has to offer. Its approach of providing simple and affordable plans meant it nearly secured a clean sweep of all our NBN categories.

“Amaysim shows a similar story. It’s one of Australia’s most highly regarded mobile providers and has won multiple WhistleOut Award categories back-to-back. This speaks volumes about amaysim’s commitment to providing consumers with value and choice,” he said.

WhistleOut, founded in 2008, is a comparison service focusing on telecommunications products, and claims to have almost two million users per month in Australia, the US, Canada, and Mexico.