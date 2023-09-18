Amazon 4K Fire Cube Worth the Investment

Rating 9 When you take into consideration what you get for your $219 dollars, directional microphones, whole house smart controller, excellent 4K streaming this device is well worth the investment.

It's easy to navigate and is the only media streamer to offer hands-free voice control. I also like the idea that I can take it with me when I travel. All you do is plug it into a hotel TV, but don't forget you will also need a HDMI cable and I suggest you also take the remote. This is a device that has been well thought out. It's manufactured from quality materials and the specs really stack up. The lack of AirPlay and Google Cast is a disapointment and what Amazon should have done is put politics aside, in the interest of consumer benefits.

Today the TV is merely a means to watch content and that does not mean free to air content from the big TV stations Seven, Nine Ten or the ABC.

Streamed content is the end game, and for that you are going to need a display screen and a device such as Amazon’s 4K Fire Cube, which delivers apps, the ability to control your home, and lots of other capabilities, or an alternate device such as a Foxtel box.

The new $219 4K Amazon Fire TV cube that delivers 4K Ultra Definition Content is ideal for a home TV, or a or even a display screen when travelling.

The advantage is that the Amazon Cube TV remembers your settings and passwords, and where you were at, when you last viewed a show or movie, you also get high quality 4K streaming which I suspect is because Amazon is using a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor which allows you to quickly open apps for viewing.

Their latest model houses several internal software upgrades over the prior model and while it’s pricey at $219 it’s well worth the investment, primarily because it has unique hands-free functionality, and the end content is as good as a premium TV.

It’s also small and smart looking with the cube design fitting in nicely to most environments.

The top plate of the cube houses an array of microphones which deliver far field microphone capability making it easy to issue voice commands.

The matte black plastic panel features four buttons including volume up and down, and mute, and like other Amazon Alexa products it has a blue light that activates when you deliver a voice command.

Networking also plays a key role in the performance because this device already has Wi-Fi 6E support making it faster than older devices.

There are also additional ports so you can connect and control other entertainment devices with just your voice.

How this works is that when connected into a network all you have to do is say “Alexa, turn on the TV,” to start or “Alexa, open Prime Video or start Netflix,” to get to your favourite app.

Due to the use of directional microphones, I was able to easily issue commands and get an instant result.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the first streaming media player with Wi-Fi 6E support, and it was clear when compared with several other TV’s and another competitor’s box that this device had a superior edge when it came to 4K streaming.

Missing is Apple AirPlay and Google Cast, which are found on competing platforms, thou this could change after both Google and Amazon executives appeared on the stage to spruik a joint voice capability at the recent JBL Authentic Network speaker launch at IFA 2023.

Another advantage that the built in software delivers is the ability to mount six of your favourite apps to a launch bar in the middle of the home screen. The Fire TV cube also supports individual user profiles, so different people in can enjoy their own favourites and viewing histories.

A big advantage in owning the cube over the Fire Stick is that you get full access to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which you can use without the remote.

This is due to the built in far-field microphones.

All you need to do to get general information or to control your device is issue a voice command.

The Fire TV Cube will then search for content, open apps, and even navigate on-screen menus.

Despite having voice commands there is still a conventional remote included in the package.

And if this is not enough you can also use the Fire Cube to control your houses smart gear, security, lighting, and audio systems.

Alexa supports all major smart device brands, spanning hundreds of doorbell cameras, security cameras, smart lights, smart locks, smart plugs, and smart thermostats.

Some doorbells and cameras, like Amazon’s own Ring products, can even send video feeds directly to the Fire TV Cube when you ask Alexa to do so.

What impressed me the most about the Amazon Fire Cube was the video quality which when compared to the Fetch TV box which is also 4K was superior and the Amazon box does not take up as much space.

4K video in both Dolby Vision and HDR10 weas as good as any pricey Tv especially when you played 4K content.