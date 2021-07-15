Amazon Adds AirPlay And HomeKit To Two More Smart Fire TVs

Amazon has today announced the addition of Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support on the 2020 Toshiba and Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs.

AirPlay lets you control content directly from your iPhone, iPad and Mac to your Fire TV.

HomeKit allows users to control their TV using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad or Mac, giving them the ability the turn the TV on or off, change volume, or switch input device.

Amazon explains: “To control your Fire TV with Siri, the TV must be added as a HomeKit accessory. To set up your Fire TV as a HomeKit accessory, navigate to the Settings menu on your TV, then choose Display & Sounds → AirPlay & HomeKit → Set Up and follow the on-screen instructions.”

Once setup you can command the TV via Siri voice control.