Amazon Adds Zigbee To New Wi-Fi 6 Eero Routers

Amazon has brought its new Eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers to Australia, which feature a built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

The Eero 6 range is available in single units or three-packs, with extenders also sold separately. An individual unit can cover up to 140 metres, and is designed for internet speeds of up to 500Mbps; the system also uses TrueMesh technology for intelligent traffic routing to minimise congestion.

The built-in Zigbee smart home capability means that users can connect Zigbee-compatible devices directly to the routers, without need for a separate hub; Eero 6 is also Alexa-compatible, so can be controlled through voice commands (eg. “Alexa, turn on the guest network”).

According to Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of Eero, the new system balances Wi-Fi 6 performance with an affordable price point.

“Customers around the world need reliable home Wi-Fi now more than ever. Many of us are working from home, helping kids with online learning, keeping in touch with friends and family, and streaming and gaming in 4K—often at the same time,” he said.

Eero 6 is available from today at Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Officeworks, and Bunnings. The system retails for $229 for a router, $199 for an extender, and $499 for a three-pack.