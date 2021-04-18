Amazon Cancels Its Lord Of The Rings Game After Two Years In Development Hell

Amazon’s long awaited Lord Of The Rings video game has been cancelled, with the company telling Bloomberg it was “unable to secure terms” to move forward with development.

This will come as a blow to Lord Of The Rings fans, but is a bigger headache for Amazon’s gaming division, which has dealt with numerous false starts and development headaches over the past few years.

Development of ‘Breakaway’ stalled in 2018, while their ‘Crucible’ game was savaged during the testing stage, and was shelved. Multiplayer game New World has suffered repeated delays, and is yet to be given a solid release date.

The LOTR game was a co-development with Chinese company Leyou, who was recently acquired by Tencent.

The game was intended to be rolled out in conjunction with the Amazon Prime LOTR series.

