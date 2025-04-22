Amazon Days Out From Launch New NBN Linked Starlink Satellite Competitor

The anticipated inaugural launch of Amazon’s Project Kuiper NBN linked satellites is set to go ahead later this month after initially being delayed, has been announced as arch rival Starlink has been forced to delay the launch of Optus linked satellites due to spectrum issues a move that will impact the carrier in their race to move mobile communication to satellites.

Once Project Kuiper who is believed to have cut a deal with NBN who are not replacing their ageing satellite is operational Amazon will be one of the many companies pushing to make internet and satellite linked connection more accessible to users in a move that could impact carriers in Australia.

Recently US regulatory hurdles delayed the launch of Optus’s Starlink satellite that will deliver direct-to-handset services to Australians.

Several smartphone manufacturers already have handsets capable of connecting via a satellite link.

The Australian claims that the delay concerned the spectrum Optus had been allocated, which was at the limits of what Starlink could support without launching new satellites.

Starlink’s current fleet of 400 to 500 satellites lacks the density to provide a voice-capable service in Australia.

Optus has been allocated spectrum near the 2600MHz band for its service, which is towards the upper limit of what’s technically possible with Starlink.

The Amazon Kuiper satellites’ will be launched by April 28, and it will feature their first production satellites from Amazon’s Project Kuiper team.

According to ULA, the flight is scheduled at 7 p.m. EDT, and it will open with a two-hour launch window for the mission.

The launch is set to take place at Space Launch Complex-41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This would be the first batch of production satellites under Project Kuiper that will be delivered to orbit, with this also marking ULA’s new chapter in commercial launches for partner companies like Amazon and NBN.

The company plans to launch as much as 3,000 units to space.

Recently Elon Musk’s SpaceX debuted Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell technology that bypasses the need for a terminal to connect to the internet, with the company known for partnering with T-Mobile for the service’s availability in US.

Optus was hoping to be the first in Australia.

While Starlink is clearly ahead of Project Kuiper, this does not hold back Amazon from still pursuing the satellite internet industry with their technology. Moreover, Amazon has also introduced the terminals online that Australians can buy to connect to the service.

The Australian understands that Optus delay was prompted after Starlink’s owner SpaceX engaged with the US regulator about the conditions for conducting testing in Australia. SpaceX needs approval from the US Federal Communications Authority to operate its satellites and allocate spectrum and licences.

Optus initially expected to offer SMS capability with Starlink in late 2024, with voice and data to follow later this year.

An Optus spokeswoman said, “Optus is working with Starlink, and will determine timelines that enable the best possible experience for customers,”

“We launched satellite internet for business last year, and we continue to work together on cutting-edge direct-to-mobile technology which has previously not been possible in Australia. We continue to be committed to using Low Earth Orbit satellite direct-to-mobile technology to connect our customers.”

Last year several Australian carriers signed deals with US satellite providers to expand coverage.

NBN Co is looking to provide wholesale LEO satellite services via the Amazon Kuiper network.

Vodafone owner TPG Telecom has a non-exclusive agreement with Lynk Global that will connect standard mobile phones to Lynk’s constellation of LEO satellites.

Telstra is “exploring and testing” what is known as direct to handset satellite technology, announcing last year it was also working with Lynk, Starlink and others.

Chief executive Vicki Brady said last year the company was hedging its bets on the “still evolving” technology.

Earlier this year NBN Co CEO Ellie Sweeney said the telco was “well progressed” on a request for information to develop a wholesale LEO service before Sky Muster’s satellites are decommissioned early next decade. It has since reportedly selected Starlink rival, Amazon’s Kuiper service.