Amazon Glow Kids’ Videophone Discontinued After Six Months

Amazon is discontinuing kids’ video calling device Glow, after just six months on the market.

The Amazon Glow was revealed during the company’s annual hardware event last September, and was on (virtual) shelves the following March, after initially only being available via invitation.

The odd-looking device was intended to be a boon to children separated from family members but the move out of lockdown and away from home-schooling led to lacklustre sales.

amazon glow 2 Amazon Glow Kids Videophone Discontinued After Six Months

The product is now “currently unavailable” on Amazon’s website.

“At Amazon we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers,” Amazon spokesperson Tim Gillman said in a statement.

“We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments.

“We will be sharing updates and guidance with Glow customers soon.”

 

