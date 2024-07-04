Amazon Kills Astro Robot For Business

It’s been less than eight months since Amazon unveiled the business version of its Astro security robot, and now the company has discontinued the product.

New reports reveal that while Amazon is “fully committed” to its home robotics division, the higher-end robot model is being discontinued.

The Astro for Business came out in November last year and was described as a workplace security robot.

It cost U$2,350 (approx. A$3,502) and had an HD periscope and a mess of subscription types and tiers.

Memberships included Ring Protect Pro, Astro Security, and Virtual Security Guard.

A spokesperson for Amazon revealed the company has not cut any jobs due to the demise of Astro for Business, and that it plans to send resources to its home robotics work.

Astro’s consumer version launched back in 2021 and is available (invite-only) for U$1,600 (approx. A$2,384). The former Microsoft Surface head, Panos Panay joined Amazon’s Devices and Services division last year to lead the consumer robotics work.

While the home version of Astro is not a full-fledged security guard replacement, it can scan a home and alert the homeowners of someone it doesn’t recognise or alarms going off.

Additionally, it can follow the owner around with music, deliver messages, and set timers.