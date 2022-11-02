Amazon Music’s Now Free, Although There’s A Massive Catch

Amazon announced that it is making its entire 100 million-plus song catalogue free for Prime members – but there’s a huge catch that’s unlikely to win over any new fans.

Prime members can only listen to content on shuffle, which is basically akin to Amazon offering up access to a radio station. It could be argued this doesn’t actually constitute access to the 100 million song catalogue at all, if it comes via a randomised shuffle feature.

Previously, Prime members could access a curated library of roughly two million songs through Amazon Music.

“We’ve expanded our music benefit for Prime members to bring them 100 million songs in shuffle mode, the most ad-free top podcasts available, and features that make it easier to discover new content in the Amazon Music app—all at no additional cost to their membership,” the About Amazon blog explains.

“Prime members can explore music and podcasts based on their likes; shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in the catalog; and stream a collection of All-Access playlists tailored to personalised listening preferences on demand and available to download for offline listening.”

While the library has been opened up, it seems largely pointless without proper browsing permissions.