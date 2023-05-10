Amazon Online Store Coming to Gaming, Mobile Apps

Amazon have announced its bringing its online store to video games and mobile apps that are made by other companies.

Introduced Tuesday was Amazon Anywhere, a way to let people on gaming, mobile, web and augmented-reality apps buy related real-life items, without having to leave the app.

It is planned to debut with Peridot, an AR game that features virtual pets from Niantic, same developer as Pokemon Go. There is a video that showcases a shopping linking their Amazon account to the game and buying a t-shirt. It was delivered from an Amazon warehouse.

Amazon are known for trying to get users to its store, including using a longstanding program that offers a cut of each sale to partners publishing links to Amazon listings.

With more competition on the rise such as Shopify Inc, Amazon are doing what they can to reach other corners of the internet. It launched ‘Buy With Prime’ in January, which lets Prime subscribers use the shipping service when shopping.