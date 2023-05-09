Amazon Original Films To Be Offered On Other Sites

Amazon has chosen to launch a new unit where it will distribute original movies and TV shows to other media outlets, not just Prime Video.

Amazon MGM Studios Distribution is making programming available to rent or buy on other services and airplanes. There are plans to also license content to foreign TV networks.

This new unit will be tapping into the current library of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes, including originals produced by Amazon Studios, such as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. After the initial run on Prime Video, they will then be offered to other outlets.

After years of reserving programming for their own streaming services, giants such as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. started licensing content to third parties in order to generate more revenue.

This is following Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. film studio last year. This is home to James Bond along with other franchises.

Amazon have decided to commit up to $1 billion for films released in theaters, embracing traditional Hollywood distribution methods.