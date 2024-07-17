Amazon Prime Sales Spike Amid Scam Concerns

Amazon’s Prime Day sales are off to a flying start with reports of a skyrocketing increase in sales of almost 12 percent over the first seven hours. That’s when compared to last year’s Prime Day, reports Bloomberg, citing Momentum Commerce which tracks sales by selected brands.

According to Momentum’s leaderboard, the top 10 most recognised brands are Apple, Tozo, Soundcore, Beats, Amazon Renewed, Sony, Skullcandy and Shokz in terms of SOV (share of voice), a measure of market recognition in the electronics sector that it tracks. Prime Day began yesterday and continues to July 21.

In Australia, Prime eGift cards are proving popular with savings offers of up to 12 percent. along with Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device which is selling for $39.

However, police are warning about Prime Day scams and they start with fake websites.

“Some fake sites are designed to look just like the Amazon website and can look very convincing,” say Queensland Police in a statement. “Unwitting shoppers often reach them when they click on links in phishing emails, text messages or ads posted on social media. While it is easy to rush and get caught up in the hype, stop and think before you click.”

The scams don’t end there. Telephone sales are prevalent too. “Amazon calling you and telling you that there’s a problem with your Amazon Prime membership or transaction and they need you details?

“Be aware of scammers asking you for information, or to pay money to fix the problem, or asking you to give them access to your computer or device.

“Never give anyone remote access to your computer. And don’t forget about those fake delivery text messages. Do not click on the link. It is a scam.”

Police have issued a checklist for those transacting during the sale.