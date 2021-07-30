Amazon Urges Users To Upgrade Older Kindles

The end of 2G and 3G networks means the days of older Amazon Kindles are numbered.

In an email to US customers, Amazon said that first and second-generation Kindles – which came without wi-fi but offered free mobile connectivity for downloading books – would be affected by 2G and 3G shutdowns.

“Because these devices do not have Wi-Fi capability, they will be unable to connect to the internet after 2G and 3G networks are discontinued.

“You will still be able to enjoy previously downloaded content without internet connectivity,” Amazon posted on its Smile customer service blog.

Other devices, such as the third-gen Kindle Keyboard, 5th to 7th generation Kindle Paperwhite, and 8th generation Kindle Oasis, will lose mobile connectivity but still be able to access the internet through wi-fi.

Amazon is offering affected customers incentives to upgrade before their devices lose connectivity, ranging from free recent-model Kindles to discount vouchers.

While major US carriers are set to shut off their 3G networks next year, Australia’s 3G services should remain active for some years, with Telstra announcing plans to shut off its 3G network in 2024; Optus and Vodafone as yet have no timelines for completely ending 3G services.