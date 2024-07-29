Amazon’s Echo Dot With Clock Has Run Out Of Time

“Currently unavailable. We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.”

They are the words that can crush plans for a therapeutic spot of online shopping. Fans of Amazon’s Echo Dot with Clock – a nifty little multifunction time-teller – are being met with this wrong-way-go-back message when trying to buy an Amazon Echo Dot with Clock via Amazon.

But it gets worse, with The Verge reporting that once the current generation of Echo Dot with Clocks are sold, they “will not be restocked”, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

No reason for the Dot’s demise was given, but according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: “Typically, a product discontinuation happens when a product isn’t selling well, is too expensive or is being replaced by a new, better version.”

In this case it appears as if Amazon’s Echo Spot (around $150) – in which the dot-matrix clock has been replaced by a screen – has kicked the Dot with Clock to the kerb.

The Echo Dot with Clock (fifth generation, circa 2022) had its hardcore fans. Coming in at around $120, it was promoted as having an improved LED display showing the time, alarms, weather and song titles.

You could play music, audiobooks and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify, or via Bluetooth, throughout your home.

Alexa was built-in; the Echo Dot with Clock could control compatible smart home devices with your voice; and you could set the device to automatically turn on compatible lights when you walk into a room, or start a fan if the inside temperature goes above your comfort zone.

A local search showed that the Echo Dot with Clock (fifth generation) was sold out at many stores of one major Australian retailer. The Echo Dot without the clock was still available in Australia (around $99).

Another major retailer had placed the Echo Dot With Clock into its clearance section for $59.50 and had sold out in store and online.