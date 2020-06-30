As part of its ‘Shop Small’ initiative, which aims to support small businesses through the COVID-19 crisis, American Express is offering eligible and enrolled card members $50 cash back when they spend with small businesses

This $50 is offered in the form of $5 back for each shop, where customers spend $10 or more, up to 10 times.

In Australia this promotion is running at participating small businesses until 31st August 2020.

To be eligible, card holders will need to enrol for this promotion here. A full list of the participating Shop Small businesses can be found here.

American Express is running similar Small Shop offers in the US, Canada, and the UK. In the US, the company has committed US$200 million to this cause.

“According to the Small Business Recovery Research conducted by American Express, 62% of US small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business,” American Express stated.

The company is also setting up an additional $10-million fund, which will provide support to US Black-owned small business recovery.