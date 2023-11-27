Android 14’s One UI 6.0 Comes To More Samsung Devices

The Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Ultra, and A73 devices are receiving the latest One UI 6.0 update based on Android 14.

The S8 family update comes alongside the November 2023 security patch. European users would want to check for the OTA update manually via Settings.

The Galaxy A73 handset is also reportedly receiving the update alongside the same November 2023 security patch, which weighs around 3GB and is currently available in Europe.

For users outside Europe not yet seeing the firmware update, Samsung may be rolling it out gradually, and it should arrive within a few days.

