Android 15 Public Beta Made Available

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

The first public beta for Android 15 has been released by Google, allowing those with a Pixel phone to test out the upcoming operating system.

It was in developer preview for a couple of months, and now the first public preview has been made available, ahead of the Google I/O keynote set to take place next month.

Google has said, “We’ll have lots more to share as we move through the release cycle; stay tuned for more news and announcements around Google I/O on Tuesday, May 14th.”

The key features available for testing seem to be apps that run edge-to-edge by default. There’s also smoother NFC experiences, and support for app archiving.

Additionally, there’s better braille performance and new key management technology for end-to-end encryption.

%name Android 15 Public Beta Made Available

Android VP of Engineering, Dave Burke said, “Today we’re releasing the first beta of Android 15.”

“With the progress we’ve made refining the features and stability of Android 15, it’s time to open the experience up to both developers and early adopters, so you can now enroll any supported Pixel device here to get this and future Android 15 Beta and feature drop Beta updates over-the-air.”

“Android 15 continues our work to build a platform that helps improve your productivity, give users a premium app experience, protect user privacy and security, and make your app accessible to as many people as possible — all in a vibrant and diverse ecosystem of devices, silicon partners, and carriers.”

Apart from what’s listed above, it doesn’t seem like there’s much to test prior to the keynote.

But, for those wanting to download the beta, they’ll need a Pixel 5a or later, and to be enrolled in the Android beta program.

Whatmough 728x90 Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
SECURE 2024 Banner 728x90px Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
728x90 Iconic Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
4SQM True X Banner 4 Android 15 Public Beta Made Available
Previous Post

iPhone 16 Tipped To Come In More Colours

Sony Announces New Audio Brand With Big Bass

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IFA 2017: Award Winning Philips OLED TV Tipped For OZ
Review: The Best Gets Better With JBL Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy A55 Receives High Repairability Score