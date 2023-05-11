Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube

Google are introducing a new improvement to both Android Auto and Android Automotive, allowing those wanting Google-based services in their car to get new features, such as watching YouTube.

Android Auto projects content from the users phone, whether through a wireless or wired connection. It Google’s “answer” to Apple’s CarPlay and will not work without the users phone.

Android Automotive is a version that automatically runs in the car as the main infotainment, with or without a phone.

Here’s a look into what’s new and coming for each of these systems:

ANDROID AUTO:

Google have announced Android Auto will be available in almost 200 million cars by the end of the year. The updates are not huge, however, will include the launching of a redesign of Android Auto and is getting support for conferencing apps such as, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, with audio coming straight from the car display.

ANDROID AUTOMOTIVE:

There are major updates coming to Android Automotive, such as Waze rolling out to all care with Android Automotive. Waze will also get new EV-focused features such as being able to look up charging stations specific to the users car plug type.

YouTube will also be available as an app in the Google Play Store. It will begin in Polestar cars but will be available to other cars sooner rather than later. It is likely YouTube will lock while the car is in motion, allowed to run while the car is in park. GameSnacks is an app that runs small games and is currently available on Android Auto. This will also be coming to Android Automotive.

Google is also rolling out Google Assistant smart suggest for Android Automotive, which allows drivers to respond to messages easily and quickly.

It seems Android Automotive is getting more fill-featured, however it does raise a question. With this coming into play, how will police and the government be able to keep an eye on it, with drivers currently not allowed to use phones or watch movies while driving. It seems this YouTube option may become an issue.