Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Google are introducing a new improvement to both Android Auto and Android Automotive, allowing those wanting Google-based services in their car to get new features, such as watching YouTube.

Android Auto projects content from the users phone, whether through a wireless or wired connection. It Google’s “answer” to Apple’s CarPlay and will not work without the users phone.

Android Automotive is a version that automatically runs in the car as the main infotainment, with or without a phone.

Here’s a look into what’s new and coming for each of these systems:

ANDROID AUTO:

android auto Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube

Google have announced Android Auto will be available in almost 200 million cars by the end of the year. The updates are not huge, however, will include the launching of a redesign of Android Auto and is getting support for conferencing apps such as, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, with audio coming straight from the car display.

ANDROID AUTOMOTIVE:

%name Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube

There are major updates coming to Android Automotive, such as Waze rolling out to all care with Android Automotive. Waze will also get new EV-focused features such as being able to look up charging stations specific to the users car plug type.

YouTube will also be available as an app in the Google Play Store. It will begin in Polestar cars but will be available to other cars sooner rather than later. It is likely YouTube will lock while the car is in motion, allowed to run while the car is in park. GameSnacks is an app that runs small games and is currently available on Android Auto. This will also be coming to Android Automotive.

Android Auto Google Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube

Google is also rolling out Google Assistant smart suggest for Android Automotive, which allows drivers to respond to messages easily and quickly.

It seems Android Automotive is getting more fill-featured, however it does raise a question. With this coming into play, how will police and the government be able to keep an eye on it, with drivers currently not allowed to use phones or watch movies while driving. It seems this YouTube option may become an issue.

728x90 Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube
1 728x90 Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube
4Square clarity ad 1 Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube
728x90 Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Android Automotive Cars Are Getting YouTube

Previous Post

OpenAI Rival PaLM 2 Introduced By Google

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Is Getting A Security Update

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Google Unveils Three Photo Apps
First Review: Toshiba Puts The Blue Into Blu-ray With New Upscaler
Teslas Just Got Even More Expensive In Australia