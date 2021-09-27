Android Smartphones Now Work As Google TV Remotes

If you spend far too long looking for your remote controller, you’ll be pleased to learn the Google TV interface can now be controlled by your Android device.

This comes as even better news for those used to searching for shows using the clunky remote interface to type.

Considering Google announced this feature was coming in May, this has been anticipated for far too long.

There is no word if this feature will come to iOS devices – although it does seem unlikely.

To use your phone as a remote, simply add a remote tile to the ‘Quick Settings’ section on your device, or through the Google TV app.

If you don’t yet have functionality, it is rolling out over the next few weeks, so keep checking, I guess.

