Android Users 58% Less Likely to Get Scam Texts Than iPhone Owners

Google has claimed Android users are less likely to be targeted by scammers than those on iPhones, unveiling new data that suggests its AI-driven security tools are making a difference.

Released this week to coincide with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google’s latest research, conducted with YouGov, Counterpoint Research and Leviathan Security Group, found Android users were 58% more likely than iPhone owners to report receiving no scam texts in the week prior to being surveyed.

That figure jumped to 96% for users of Google’s own Pixel devices.

In contrast, iPhone users were 65% more likely to report receiving three or more scam texts a week and 150% more likely than Pixel owners to describe their phone’s scam protection as “not effective at all.”

Counterpoint’s analysis added that Android offers AI-based protection across nine categories, including calls, messages, email, app stores and real-time scam detection, while iPhones provided AI safeguards in just two: messaging and app store activity.

Leviathan Security Group’s separate study also gave Android the edge, rating the Pixel 10 Pro ahead of the iPhone 17, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Motorola Razr Plus 2025 for scam and fraud protection.

Leviathan cited Android’s built-in call screening, scam detection and real-time authentication alerts as key advantages.

Google says its systems now block more than 10 billion suspicious calls and messages each month and have prevented over 100 million fake numbers from using Rich Communication Services (RCS).

While the data paints a strong picture for Android, analysts have urged some caution.

Because the survey relies on user reporting rather than direct message analysis, results may reflect perception as much as performance.

Still, with scam calls and texts continuing to surge in Australia and abroad, the findings boost Google’s narrative that its AI-powered defences offer a safer experience.

The findings were drawn from more than 5,000 smartphone users across the US, India and Brazil.