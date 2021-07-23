Android Users Can Now Stream Lossless, Spatial Audio On Apple Music

Apple Music users on Android devices were rightly miffed when last month the company announced lossless audio and the three-dimensional spatial audio support arrived, only to have it now available through Google Play store.

Good things come to those wait, and today Apple Music v3.6 moves out of beta, and can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

The high-res lossless audio in the ALAC format will be available at 24-bit/192Hz, while standard lossless will come in at 24-bit/48Hz.

Of course, the quality will vary depending on what speakers or headphones you are using.

