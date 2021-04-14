Android’s New ‘Heads Up’ Feature Stops You Bumping Into Stuff

Smartphones, News, Google by Nathan Jolly Share
In various part of Sydney’s CBD, the council were forced to install pedestrian crossing lights into the footpath to stop wayward walkers from wandering into the traffic as they stare at their mobile phones.

It sounds like something out of a dystopian movie, but it was implemented in 2017 after a rise in pedestrian deaths – and has proven rather effective.

But what about all the other times when you are looking at your screen while walking, completely oblivious to the surrounding world and its danger?

Enter Android. As part of Google’s Digital Wellness suite, they have started beta testing ‘Heads Up’, an application that kicks in when you pull your phone out while walking, and reminds you to, well, look up.

It’s only available to Pixel users so far, but we can’t imagine it’ll take too long before rolling out to all Android devices.

With GPS integration, the possibilities are amazing, especially in regards to sight-impaired citizens.

 

