A disgruntled Missouri-based customer has attempted to sue Apple for US$1 trillion – nearly the company’s net worth – after alleging his iPhone was stolen after taking it in for repairs in 2018.

The behemoth claim would make plaintiff Raevon Terrell Parker the richest man in the world.

Reported by the NY Post, legal documents were filed to the US District Court in Missouri on June 1.

Mr Parker claims his original phone was swapped by Apple staff for an older one, with factory setting requiring him to reset passwords and download apps again.

The aggrieved customer alleges that Apple Genius Bar staff referred to him as “crazy” during their exchange.

It comes after Parker unsuccessfully attempted to sue for US$2 trillion in 2019 for the grievance, with his mental health categorised as “priceless.”

According to MacWorld, Mr Parker’s lawsuits have thus far been dismissed.

Some tech commentators suspect Mr Parker’s phone had installed an iOS version that was not intended for the public, and upon repair Apple removed it.