Anime Streaming Platform Crunchyroll Now Available On Amazon Prime

Crunchyroll, known as the biggest streaming platform for Anime, is available now on Amazon Prime Video Channels, or individuals can subscribe to it via the Amazon Prime.

There are a few options to choose from including the ‘Fan’ plan which costs $8.00 USD a month and provides everything ad free.

The other option is a ‘Mega Fan’ plan which costs $10.00 USD a month, and allows users to download videos for offline viewing. Amazon claims other non-video benefits will be added “shortly” but didn’t specify.

Amazon Prime Video Channels allows users to subscribe to various networks and services via an Amazon Prime Video service, but requires the user to be subscribed to Amazon Prime first. The user can then subscribe separately to any of the dozens of options available as ‘Channels.’

Amazon handles the billing, just like buying something else from Amazon. In this case, the user gets a world of anime, with over 46,000 episodes, over 1,300 series and movies, and over 24,000 hours of content.

Other Amazon Prime Video channels include Max, Paramount+, MGM+, PBS Kids, NBA League Pass, Britbox, among others.

The Crunchyroll channel has just launched in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and the U.K. Other countries, including Australia, are expected to be added in 2024. Prices will vary slightly depending on the location.

Executive vice president of emerging business for Crunchyroll, Terry Li said “Crunchyroll offers an anime adventure for every kind of fan. From sports to romantic comedy, horror and action to slice-of-life, even the anime-curious can get immersed in our library. We look forward to welcoming new fans into the anime community through our launch on Prime Video Channels.”

Head of content acquisition and partnerships for Prime Video Channels, Matt Cohen added “Prime Video already offers an unparalleled collection of premium entertainment, including third-party channels, so customers can enjoy their favorite movies and series directly on Prime Video. With the addition of Crunchyroll to Prime Video Channels, Prime members can now easily stream anime content on Prime Video.”