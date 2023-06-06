Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma

The arrival of the latest Apple desktop OS, macOS Sonoma has been announced, bringing several UI overhauls and new interactive widgets.

iPhone users can now transfer existing iOS widgets to Macs as long as both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

A new feature for video conferencing apps, Presenter Overlay has been revealed allowing users to share documents on a desktop with others while keeping their face on camera, and boasts AR effects and Video Reactions during calls. It has been reported these will work on any video conferencing app.

Gaming mode can prioritse CPU and GPU resources for improved performance, audio latency with Airpods is “significantly reduced” and input latency with Bluetooth controllers now feature a doubled sampling rate.

Safari has gained family password and web browsing profiles that have been based on topics and new privacy and accessibility features, Web apps also now function like regular apps, with notification support and can be pinned to a dock. There is also improved auto-correct, updated reminders and enhanced PDF quick form-filling and documents scans.

Developer beta is available starting today, with a public beta available next month, and the official release scheduled for later this year.