Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

The arrival of the latest Apple desktop OS, macOS Sonoma has been announced, bringing several UI overhauls and new interactive widgets.

iPhone users can now transfer existing iOS widgets to Macs as long as both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

A new feature for video conferencing apps, Presenter Overlay has been revealed allowing users to share documents on a desktop with others while keeping their face on camera, and boasts AR effects and Video Reactions during calls. It has been reported these will work on any video conferencing app.

Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma hero 230605 big.jpg.large Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma

Gaming mode can prioritse CPU and GPU resources for improved performance, audio latency with Airpods is “significantly reduced” and input latency with Bluetooth controllers now feature a doubled sampling rate.

Safari has gained family password and web browsing profiles that have been based on topics and new privacy and accessibility features, Web apps also now function like regular apps, with notification support and can be pinned to a dock. There is also improved auto-correct, updated reminders and enhanced PDF quick form-filling and documents scans.

Developer beta is available starting today, with a public beta available next month, and the official release scheduled for later this year.

%name Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma

Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
728x90 Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
728x90TEAL Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
Media 728 x 90 Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
Leaderboard 728x90 Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
Middleton 728x90px Product Apple Announced The Arrival Of macOS Sonoma
Previous Post

Ecovacs Expands Deebot Vacuum Line With Mop Feature

Apple Redesigns Watches With Smart Stack

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: 5G Motorola Edge: Big Wrap Around Display, Loud Speakers, Well Worth Considering
New Bluetooth Party Speakers Unveiled By Sony
Fitbit Will Assign You An Animal Based On Your Sleeping Habits