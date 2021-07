A new production report indicates that the long-awaited AirPods 3 will be released before the end of the year.

The earbuds go into mass production from August, according to sources quoted by Nikkei Asia.

This matches earlier reports that New Nikko, who has been tasked with providing the ball bearings for the charging cases, has upped its production ahead of new targets set by Apple.

It is expected that the AirPods 3 will be released alongside the iPhone 13 lineup in the third quarter of 2021.