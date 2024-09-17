Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner

Apple has a design and concept for a new foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad and front and centre of the supply chain is Samsung who has spent the last two months scoping contracts for the supply of components to Apple according to sources at IFA 2024.

Apple is currently sourcing and costing the manufacture of multiple components including camera sensors, OLED display the device which is tipped for release in 2026.

Also briefed was LG Display as well as component suppliers from China.

The early briefing by Apple engineers and design teams is based on suppliers having to create moulds and build the machinery used to manufacture the components with Samsung having already scoped the OLED display for the new devices.

Reports indicate that SDC has largely completed the configuration of the supply chain for Apple’s foldable devices, with all supply deals set to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2024.

ChannelNews has been told that the new Apple foldable will be part of a foldable ecosystem consisting of a mobile and tablet with multiple screens, and that Apple has scoped a 6th-generation OLED panel with 8th-generation panels also an option for future models.

According to sources, Apple is initially looking at small volumes relative to the large volumes that they do for their normal iPhone or iPad such as the iPhone 16 which appears to be struggling to generate the pre order levels that Apple initially anticipated. .

Samsung and Samsung Display (SDC)are reportedly front and centre in the supply of key components as Apple moves to establish a supply chain with the large South Korean Company also looking to supply memory and a camera sensor.

Currently Apple has tenders out for the supply of glass, hinges, and black PDL (Pixel Define Layer) according to DigiTimes.

It now appears that Apple’s plans to integrate foldable displays into products such as the iPhone and iPad and that the US Company will hold a separate launch for their foldable devices.

The screen sizes are expected to range between 7 and 8 inches, similar to a book-like folding format.

One of the components is a 6th-generation OLED panel, which is 1,500mm X 1,850mm, in size.

This suggests a large device that is more like a PC screen, we also understand that Apple is working on a small design that would be ideal for reading a book similar to the way a book opens up and is read today.

Currently Samsung Display is building an 8.6th-generation OLED factory (2,290mm by 2,620mm) is aimed at the IT device OLED market according to DigiTimes.

All of the images in this story are concept designs suggested by multiple designers.