Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

Apple has a design and concept for a new foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad and front and centre of the supply chain is Samsung who has spent the last two months scoping contracts for the supply of components to Apple according to sources at IFA 2024.

Apple is currently sourcing and costing the manufacture of multiple components including camera sensors, OLED display the device which is tipped for release in 2026.

Also briefed was LG Display as well as component suppliers from China.

The early briefing by Apple engineers and design teams is based on suppliers having to create moulds and build the machinery used to manufacture the components with Samsung having already scoped the OLED display for the new devices.

Reports indicate that SDC has largely completed the configuration of the supply chain for Apple’s foldable devices, with all supply deals set to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2024.Apple iPhone foldable Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner

ChannelNews has been told that the new Apple foldable will be part of a foldable ecosystem consisting of a mobile and tablet with multiple screens, and that Apple has scoped a 6th-generation OLED panel with 8th-generation panels also an option for future models.

According to sources, Apple is initially looking at small volumes relative to the large volumes that they do for their normal iPhone or iPad such as the iPhone 16 which appears to be struggling to generate the pre order levels that Apple initially anticipated. .

Samsung and Samsung Display (SDC)are reportedly front and centre in the supply of key components as Apple moves to establish a supply chain with the large South Korean Company also looking to supply memory and a camera sensor.

Currently Apple has tenders out for the supply of glass, hinges, and black PDL (Pixel Define Layer) according to DigiTimes.%name Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner

It now appears that Apple’s plans to integrate foldable displays into products such as the iPhone and iPad and that the US Company will hold a separate launch for their foldable devices.

The screen sizes are expected to range between 7 and 8 inches, similar to a book-like folding format.

One of the components is a 6th-generation OLED panel, which is 1,500mm X 1,850mm, in size.

This suggests a large device that is more like a PC screen, we also understand that Apple is working on a small design that would be ideal for reading a book similar to the way a book opens up and is read today.

Currently Samsung Display is building an 8.6th-generation OLED factory (2,290mm by 2,620mm) is aimed at the IT device OLED market according to DigiTimes.

All of the images in this story are concept designs suggested by multiple designers. 

PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
hitachi banner 728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
SPRING FOOTY FINALS 2024 Banner 728x90px Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
Whatmough 728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
Haier 728x90 1 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
Middleton 728x90px Product Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
QUEEN 728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
728X90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
Litheaudio 728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
728x90 Iconic Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Apple Briefs Suppliers On Foldable iPhone & iPad, Samsung A Key Partner
Previous Post

Appliance Brand Shares Soar After New Listing & Move Into OZ Market

Freight Rates Drop By Up To 40% To USA & Europe As Australia Freight Rates Rise, Retailers To Be Affected

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

How Tough Are Apple’s New iPad Pros?
Virtual Reality Explained: Going Mobile
Microsoft Release Student-Friendly Surface Laptop, Windows 11 SE