Apple Brings Long-Awaited Lossless Audio to AirPods Max

After more than four years without major updates, Apple is finally enhancing the AirPods Max with long-overdue features.

The company announced that iOS 18.4, set for release in early April, will introduce lossless audio and ultra-low latency modes to the high-end over-ear headphones, though only for the newer USB-C model.

The update means AirPods Max users will be able to experience 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected to a source via a USB-C cable.

This enhancement aligns with Apple Music’s growing library of over 100 million lossless tracks and is compatible with Personalised Spatial Audio.

Additionally, the ultra-low latency mode promises near-instant response times, bringing the AirPods Max in line with the built-in speakers of Apple’s Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

This feature could prove particularly useful for gamers and live streamers.

However, the update does not extend to the original Lightning-based AirPods Max due to technical limitations, nor does it support lossless playback in wireless mode.

To facilitate wired listening, Apple has introduced a $65 AU USB-C to 3.5mm cable, allowing users to connect to various audio sources, including speakers and car stereos.

Apple’s renewed focus on lossless audio highlights a broader trend in the industry.

Lossless audio refers to sound that has been compressed without losing quality, unlike lossy formats such as MP3 or AAC.

While lossless audio offers improved fidelity, the benefits may not be fully realised without high-end playback equipment.

Many streaming services, including Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, and the upcoming Spotify HiFi, now offer lossless tiers as the standard for high-quality listening.

With these updates, Apple is positioning the AirPods Max as a more viable option for audiophiles, albeit with some significant limitations.

As lossless audio gains traction, the demand for hardware capable of fully supporting it, without restrictive wired connections, continues to grow.