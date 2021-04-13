Apple Can Now Find Your Stolen Bike, Keys And Bag

The ‘Find My iPhone’ feature has been a game changer for many a missing device, but now Apple want to ensure that if your bike is ever stolen, they can help you locate that as well.

The Australian are reporting that the tech giant has teamed with various manufacturers to expand their ‘Find My’ feature to include backpacks, keyrings and bikes.

As they explain, the only bicycle manufacturer they have teamed with so far is VanMoof, whose products aren’t yet available in Australia. Accessories from Belkin and Chipolo will be fitted with the feature.

No doubt this is just the beginning, and Apple will have companies clambering to come onboard.

You’ll never have to worry about losing anything again – as long as you use Apple, of course.

