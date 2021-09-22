Apple Copping Heat For Faulty ‘Macro Mode’

Apple has disabled one of the most popular new features on its iPhone 13 Pro and Max after users have reported issues with its functionality.

The Ultra Wide lens on the iPhone 13 Pro and Max models allows you to take macro photographs from within 2cm of an object with incredible detail – at least that’s the idea.

The feature automatically kicks in once you get within 14 cm of an object, which has resulted in a jittery viewfinder, as the setting kicks in and out, as seen in the below review video.

Apple has issued a statement addressing this issue and earmarking a coming software update that will fix this.

“A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video.”

Given the phone is not yet available, it is hoped the bug will be squashed before the phones go to market this Friday.