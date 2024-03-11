Apple Developing Landscape Camera For New iPad Air

Apple’s new iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro models may include a front-facing camera positioned on the side of the devices, so video calls can be made to landscape mode, according to a MacRumours report.

The current ‌iPad Air‌ and iPad Pro models in Apple’s lineup feature a FaceTime camera on the top of the device, which is not ideal when making a ‌FaceTime‌ call in landscape mode.

Apple had relocated the front-facing camera to the side of the device on its 10th generation ‌iPad‌ , and it has been suggested that the iPad Pro‌ could adopt a similar design to this for the ‌FaceTime‌ camera.

Code discovered in iOS 17.4 in January suggested that the next iPad Pro could adopt a similar design for the ‌FaceTime‌ camera, and documented that “During ‌Face ID‌ setup, ‌iPad‌ needs to be in landscape with the camera at the top of the screen”.

According to MacRumours, who cites occasional leaker Instant Digital on the Chinese social platform Weib, this change may be be added to the two rumored new versions of the ‌iPad Air‌, in both 10.9 and 12.9-inch sizes.

Both the new ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌OLED ‌iPad‌ Pro‌ models are expected to launch  this month, with Apple rumored to be launching a new ‌Apple Pencil‌ alongside the updated iPad, says the report.

