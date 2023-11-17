Apple Devices To Get A Windows App

A Windows app has been created by Amazon for Apple devices, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, as well as web browsers.

It takes the previous Windows 365 app, and transforms it into a hub for streaming a copy of Windows from a remote PC, Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Microsoft Dev Box, or Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Services.

Through the Windows app, Microsoft supports multiple monitors, custom display resolutions, scaling, and device redirection for peripherals, including webcams, storage devices, and printers.

The preview version of the app currently isn’t available on Android. The app is also limited to Microsoft’s range of business accounts, will a possibility it will be available to consumers as well.

The sign-in prompt suggests the user can access the app through a personal account, but it isn’t available currently.

Microsoft has had similar apps for remote connection to PCs for decades, especially with its Remote Desktop Connection app for Windows. A dedicated ‘Windows App’ though, could indicate broader ambitions for the company to move full to the cloud.

A new web-focused Windows team has also been created, following former Surface and Windows Chief Panos Panay leaving for Amazon in September.

Dubbed the ‘Windows and Web Experiences’ team, it will be focused on building AI powered web services for Windows.

During the FTC v. Microsoft hearing, it was discovered Microsoft plans to move Windows fully to the cloud for consumers, which it has already been offering for businesses with Windows 365.