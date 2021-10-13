Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3

Apple by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Just announced, Apple’s October 18 event is shaping up to be more eventful than their September iPhone 13 launch, with news already of the first MacBook Pro revamp in five years.

Adding to the excitement for Apple fans, there are also rumbles AirPods 3 are going to be unveiled.

The digital-only launch event, scheduled for 3AM AEST, will be streamed live at apple.com or through Apple TV. The tagline for the event is “Unleashed”, which is believed to be a reference to the fact the new MacBook Pro will be their fastest yet.

MacBook Pro 16 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3

Besides a new design, the computer will have a revamped display in 14″ and 16″ sizes, and a MagSafe magnetic charger. They will also be the first high-end Pros to replace Intel Corp chips with Apple-designed processors.

The HDMI port that went MIA in the last redesign will be back, but the Touch Bar touch-screen strip will be banished.

If the AirPods 3 do get revealed, they’re expected to share DNA with the AirPods Pro, but without the silicone tips.

Besides a redesigned charging case, word is they’ll also not feature noise cancelling, so they’ll likely be cheaper.

Leaderboard 728x90 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
728x90 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
HAR0586 LIVEPRO 728x902 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
728x90 Leaderboard REL Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
728x90 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
ALOGIC 728x90 1 Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
Previous Post

JBL Celebrate 75 Years Of Audio Excellence

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

FIRST LOOK: The New $349 Galaxy Buds Pro Are Samsung’s Best Earbuds Yet
in 'Samsung'
JB Hi-Fi Taunts Amazon With $999 Samsung Galaxy Note 8
in 'Smartphones'
Telstra Launches Upgraded 4K 'Telstra TV' With Roku
in 'Content and Downloads'