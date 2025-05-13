Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Apple is reportedly planning its biggest product shake-up in years, but consumers may have to wait until 2027 to see it.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed fresh details about Apple’s long-term roadmap, describing it as a “monumental” year for the company’s hardware division.

While recent updates to the iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac have been steady, the company has lacked the headline-grabbing innovation of previous years, and sales have reflected that slowdown.

As ChannelNews previously reported, Apple is already teasing a radical iPhone redesign for 2027, coinciding with the device’s 20th anniversary. That model is expected to feature a mostly glass, curved body and a full-screen front with no cutouts – a major design leap from current models.

%name Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027

Gurman now adds that Apple is working on multiple new products for that same window, including:

  • A crease-free foldable iPhone, possibly arriving alongside the iPhone 18 in late 2026
  • Apple’s first smart glasses, designed to compete with Meta’s Ray-Bans, powered by AI-driven “Visual Intelligence”
  • New AirPods and Apple Watches with built-in cameras
  • A tabletop robotics product with an AI-powered arm and assistant
  • A smarter Siri, rebuilt with large language model (LLM) tech to better compete with ChatGPT and Gemini

The long gap between now and these product releases could test consumer patience, particularly as rivals like Xiaomi and Huawei continue to innovate in foldables and AI.

Apple is also under pressure from regulators, rising tariffs, and shifting search dynamics. Exec Eddy Cue recently warned that Apple’s dominant position is not guaranteed.

While WWDC 2025 next month will reveal more about Apple’s AI push and software redesigns, all eyes will be on 2027.

Westan 728x90px Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
MOTHERS DAY 2025 Banner 728x90px Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
Marshall 728x90 1 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
728x90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
728x90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
Litheaudio 728x90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
728x90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
hitachi banner 728x90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Apple Eyeing Up Landmark 2027
Previous Post

Samsung Launches World's First 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

Samsung Bets on 'Thinovation' with Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Edge

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

AI Tech Implemented To Streamline Last-Mile Delivery

Will We Soon Buy Products Seen On TV By 'Shaking' Our Phone?

REVIEW: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 Slays The Competition