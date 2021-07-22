Apple Factories Close, iPhone Delays Expected

Workers at two Foxconn factories in the flood-ravaged Zhengzhou have been given the day off, as hundreds of thousands of people are displaced during the natural disaster.

More than half of the world’s iPhones are manufactured at the Zhengzhou plants, with a combined workforce of between 250,000-300,000 people working at the three plants. Zhengzhou is often dubbed iPhone City due to its focus on the product.

The biggest Foxconn plant remains unaffected, however, even a day-long shutdown for two of the company’s three Zhengzhou plants can add major production delays.

The flood is the worst in the region for a century, and has so far claimed 25 lives.

Foxconn said in a statement it was “closely monitoring the situation”, while a company manager told Chinese state media that “personnel within the campus in Zhengzhou remain safe from the flood and the company will make adjustments depending on circumstances surrounding the flood”.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has pledged relief funds, writing: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the flooding across Henan province, and the first responders helping people to safety.”

Even though the major Foxconn plant is safe for now, power outages are expected to continue throughout the region. Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group had to halt production due to its plant losing power on Tuesday night.