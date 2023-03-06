Apple i14 In Yellow, Plus New IMacs

There’s plenty of exciting news on the cards for Apple fans, with news surfacing that the company’s PR team are planning a product briefing next week, where it seems they will be putting out the word they are going to release a yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

This of course follows on from the green iPhone 13s first announced around the same time last year, on March 8, 2022.

How many shades of yellow we can expect is still a hot topic of debate, as the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini hit the market in a simple green hue, while the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max came in Alpine Green (below).

Word at the moment seems to suggest the iPhone 14 Plus will take on the yellow tone, but many fans hope the colour will range further.

Either way, it wouldn’t be the first time Apple have tried out yellow in the market, with a yellow iPhone 5C coming out in 2013, a yellow iPhone XR in 2018, and a yellow iPhone 11 coming in 2019.

There’s also word Apple will release the latest iMac later this year, with the new desktop machine likely to be fitted with a new M-series chip.

According to reports, the new iMac is “at an advanced stage of development called engineering validation testing”, with the company conducting production tests of the machine. At this stage, it looks as though the unit will be in mass production for at least three months, and ship in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Apple has updated their Store homepage with the values for trade-ins on older devices, though some of those are only boosted a few per cent.

As you would expect, the more recent iPhone 13 Pro Max attracts one of the higher trade-in boosts, listed as up to $965 in Australia.

The iPhone 13 Pro is listed as saving you as much as $830 on your upgraded purchase. Some iPads are also being seen in a new light, with the iPad Air seeing a trade-in at $380.

As for the Apple Watch, the Series 7, Series 5, Series 4 and Watch SE (above) all got a $5 boost in the US.

Just remember, those numbers all depend on the age and condition of your device, so if your phone has been through the washing machine and chewed by your dog, well, Apple aren’t going to feel sorry enough for you to give you too many extra dollars…