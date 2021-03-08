Apple iMac Pro To Be Discontinued

Apple is discontinuing its iMac Pro, four years after it was first released.

The $7,299 ($US4,999) computer is listed on Apple’s Australian online store as “while stocks last” and Apple confirmed to CNet that the product will be officially discontinued once supplies run out.

The iMac Pro was released in 2017 and was described by Apple as “by far the most powerful iMac we’ve ever made”.

The machine has not seen any significant upgrades since its original release.

Apple released its first Mac with powered by the ARM chip in August 2020.

The 27-inch model is slated to become Apple’s new flagship iMac model, with creative professionals also encouraged to use the Mac Pro as an alternative.

The iPhone maker is also reportedly gearing up to release a new suite of desktop iMac computers.

Noted Apple tipster Jon Prosser has leaked images of the 2021 range of iMac desktop computers, revealing the redesigned Apple Macs will ship in five new colours.

Prosser says the iMacs will have five colour options: Silver, Space Grey, Green, Sky Blue and Rose Gold.

Concept imagery of the 2021 iMacs show the vibrant suite of computers, an interesting throwback to the original colourful Macs from the late ‘90s and early noughties.

Apple is banking on nostalgia to drive sales for the redesigned 2021 iMac, Prosser claims. The original Apple Mac came in a selection of colours including lime, strawberry, blueberry, grape and tangerine.