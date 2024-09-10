Apple Introduces All‑New AirPods 4 And AirPods Max

Apple has just unveiled its all-new range of products. While the iPhone 16 and its variations have stolen the limelight, the Cupertino-based company also showcased its all-new AirPods devices which are worthy of a closer look.

Apple has released two new AirPods 4 – the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation – and the second generation of the over-ear AirPods Max.

Both the new AirPods 4 feature the H2 Apple Silicon chip. As a result, the company claims significant audio quality improvements, including personalised spatial audio and voice isolation, which removes background noise. It added that users will notice “richer bass” and “crystal-clear highs” too.

The new AirPods 4 comes with new Siri interactions. Users can physically nod their heads as a “yes” or shake their heads as a “no” to answer questions when interacting with Siri while wearing AirPods 4.

Apple AirPods Active Noise Cancellation 240909 scaled Apple Introduces All‑New AirPods 4 And AirPods Max
The AirPods 4 feature a new force sensor on the stem to play or pause media and to mute or end calls with a quick press on it. (Image: Sourced from Apple Newsroom)

Apple has redesigned the AirPods 4 to make it more similar in design to the AirPods Pro as far as its aesthetics are concerned. The AirPods 4 has a shorter stem, making it less visible when worn. Users can also control the audio playing through their AirPods 4 via a sensor on the stem, which they can press to play or pause music, or mute calls.

Apple AirPods 4 with case 240909 scaled Apple Introduces All‑New AirPods 4 And AirPods Max
The charging case of the AirPods 4 offers 30 hours of battery life (Image: Sourced from Apple Newsroom)

As for the Airpods4 with Active Noise Cancellation, features worked into it include transparency mode and active audio. They reduce noise around the user and adjust the volume based on the user’s surroundings. Also, a new Conversation Awareness feature automatically lowers the volume of the user’s earbuds when they begin talking.

The charging case for the AirPods has received a major update across both models. Apple has traded in the lightning cable for USB-C on the AirPods 4 charging case, and Apple claims the case comes with 30 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods wireless charging 240909 scaled Apple Introduces All‑New AirPods 4 And AirPods Max
AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation charge using a USB-C charging cable, Qi-certified charger, or Apple Watch charger (Image: Sourced from Apple Newsroom)

The case for the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation can be wirelessly charged and has a built-in speaker to help with the Find My feature.

Apart from the two AirPods 4 models, Apple also exhibited its AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones the It’s Glowtime event.

Apple AirPods Max color lineup 240909 scaled Apple Introduces All‑New AirPods 4 And AirPods Max
AirPods Max come in five new colours, including starlight, orange, purple, blue, and midnight. (Image: Sourced from Apple Newsroom)

The new AirPods Max have a similar design to the first-gen version of the AirPods Max, with the only difference being a switch from the old Lightning connector to USB-C connectivity, and a host of new colour options including midnight (blue), starlight (purple) and orange options.

Apple has promised the new device offers the “highest fidelity sound quality” and “personalised spatial audio for film and music” as it does on the first generation which it introduced back in 2020.

Pre-orders have opened for all three new devices and deliveries set to commence in Australia on September 20. The AirPods 4 costs A$219, while the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation is priced at A$299 and the AirPods Max with USB-C charging costs A$899.

