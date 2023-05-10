Apple iPad Getting Final Cut Pro & Logic Pro

Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on the iPad, both being available for $4.99 per month or $49 per year starting Mat 23rd.

Final Cut Pro normally costs $299.99 on a Mac, and Logic Pro costs $199.99.

These editing apps will come with enhancements specifically for iPads. Final Cut Pro will come with a new jog wheel to make the editing process “easier than ever.” It will allow navigation through the magnetic timeline, move clips, and perform edits using a finger and multi-touch gestures.

Live Drawing is a new feature that will allow an Apple Pencil to be used to draw and write directly on top of video content. If you use an iPad Pro with an M2 chip, the Apple Pencil’s hover feature can be used to skim and preview footage without touching the screen.

Logic Pro will come with some of the same touch-friendly features, allowing users to take advantage of multi-touch gestures to play software instruments and interact with controls. It will also come with a new sound browser that utilises “dynamic filtering” to help discover different types of sound, including options for instrument patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops.