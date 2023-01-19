Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max To Use LG Periscope Lenses

Apple is planning to source the majority of periscope lenses for its 2023 iPhone 15 Pro Max from LG Innotek, a new report suggests.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the Pro Max would be the only Apple smartphone to get these lenses for advanced optical zoom.

70 per cent and 30 per cent of the OIS actuators in the periscope lens will be supplied by LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics respectively to replace the tech giant’s current suppliers, Japan Alps and Mitsumi.

Apple previously used spring-type actuators in the iPhone cameras but is now tipped to be replacing it with ball guide type actuators, which are more accurate and power-efficient.

While the specs are only limited to Pro Max model in the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple may bring it to both iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max next year.