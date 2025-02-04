Apple iPhones Dominate Handset Sales

The dominance of Apple iPhones has yet again been confirmed with the Cupertino tech icon shipping 7 of the 10 most popular phone models on the planet.

Samsung manufactures more handset models than Apple; its concentration on the midrange and low-range smartphone markets might party explain why it doesn’t match Apple in the sale of premium units.

But Apple wins the day. An analysis by Canalys says iPhone 15 was the most shipped model in 2024 and made up 3% of the total market.

Screenshot 2025 02 04 121208 Apple iPhones Dominate Handset Sales
Most shipped smartphone models 2024

“High-end buyers are opting for the premium versions of the flagship series more than ever before,” Canalys says in a post.

The seven most shipped iPhones, from highest to lowest, were iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, and iPhone 13.

Galaxy A15, Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy S24 Ultra were the bestselling Samsung phones. The 2024 figures again confirm that Samsung’s slightly down range A-series handsets are proving to be its most popular phones.

It’s a partial win for Samsung to be included in the top 10 of most shipped smartphone models, as no other manufacturers made the cut at all.

And It should be said that Apple and Samsung are not that far apart when it comes to total handsets shipped.

Canalys found that in 2024, Apple sold 225.9 million iPhones, with Samsung marginally behind with 222.9 million units sold. Both suffered a 1% decline in units sales in 2023.

