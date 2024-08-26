Apple ‘Making Preparations’ To Drop iPhone 16, Watches And AirPods September 10

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 on September 10, with one tipster predicting that will put them in stores September 20.

Alongside the phones, Apple is expected to launch new AirPods and watches, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman’s sources said Apple is “making preparations for that date”.

“The launch is a critical one for Apple, which has suffered sluggish sales of its smartphones and wearable devices in recent quarters,” wrote Gurman. “A Sept. 20 release of the new iPhone 16 would mean some of the device’s revenue is recorded in the current period – Apple’s fiscal fourth quarter – when the company expects sales to grow about 5% from a year earlier.”

Digital Trends tips a new Capture Button on all four models (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max), larger displays, upgraded camera sensors, “and pretty similar designs to the existing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro families”.

Screen Shot 2024 08 26 at 9.35.15 am Apple Making Preparations To Drop iPhone 16, Watches And AirPods September 10
Screenshot of tips and rumours about iPhone 16.

“Apple [is] expected to increase the size of the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.3 inches and the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max to 6.9 inches, marking the first size upgrade in several years,” said MacRumors. “The size changes will be limited to the iPhone 16 Pro models, with the iPhone 16 models to stay the same size as the iPhone 15 models.

“While the iPhone 16 models won’t get bigger, they will get some minor design tweaks thanks to extra buttons, but for the most part, both the standard iPhone 16 models and the Pro models will look like the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models.”

The Observer said “the first iteration of iOS 18 will debut alongside Apple’s iPhone 16 models in September, but the AI features are arriving later, in the iOS 18.1 update expected in mid- to late October. The first iOS 18.1 Apple Intelligence features available in the beta version include new writing tools, suggested replies in the Messages app, email summarisation and phone call transcription.”

Gurman said Apple’s wearable devices “are due for bigger changes. The Apple Watch Series 10 models will be thinner but include larger screens. And Apple is revamping its AirPods lineup with new low-end and mid-tier versions. For the first time, the company will offer noise cancellation on its mid-level AirPods …”

Regarding the watches, Digital Trends said it was wasn’t “expecting any major new health features. We should also get an Apple Watch Ultra 3, though even less has leaked about it”.

